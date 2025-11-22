Three teens arrested for Tempe smash-and-grab using stolen cars 

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police arrested three teenagers who they say rammed a stolen car at a Tempe smoke shop to steal merchandise inside.

Police said the three suspects are 14, 15 and 16 years old. Investigators said the 16-year-old rammed a stolen red Kia into the store, then filled a cooler with vape products and fled with the others in another stolen Kia waiting outside.

After initial reports and online pleas for information, police said a community member quickly came forward with the identities of the teens.

Police said the store suffered an estimated $30,000 in losses, including stolen merchandise and extensive damage.

Police said all recommended charges will be sent to juvenile court for review.

ABC15 spoke with owner Fadi Sayed shortly after the burglary.

"We opened this store two years ago. It's to get my business going, like to get traction, and finally did. Us being closed for a single day is going to hurt business," Sayed said.

The store has since reopened.