Tempe rapist sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes last year

A convicted rapist in Tempe has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office Announced.

On Friday, Djimon Boggs received his sentence for committing various break-ins, burglaries, and sexual assaults in Tempe last year.

ABC15 first reported on the crimes when Boggs was indicted on 12 felony counts.

Authorities say that between September and October 2023, Boggs searched Tempe neighborhoods looking for unlocked homes.

Once he got inside, he threatened the victims and attempted to sexually assault them. Two victims were able to scream for help and a third victim was sexually assaulted at gunpoint.

MCAO says Boggs pleaded guilty last month to one count of burglary in the first degree, one count of sexual assault, and two counts of attempt to commit sexual assault.

He was sentenced to 12.5 years for burglary and 12.5 years for sexual assault to be served consecutively. Upon release, Boggs will have to register as a sex offender.