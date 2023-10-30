Man indicted on 12 felony counts after series of sex crimes in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — The Maricopa County Attorney has announced the indictment of a man accused of multiple sexual assaults, break-ins, and burglaries in the East Valley.

Djimon Boggs was indicted on 12 felony counts for a series of crimes in September and October in Tempe.

Earlier this month, the 24-year-old was arrested in joint efforts with the U.S. Marshals Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force.

Boggs is accused in three incidents during which he entered homes through unlocked doors and either attempted or carried out sexual assaults. Tempe police officials said all of the victims were female but not all of them were students at nearby Arizona State University.

“This individual terrorized a community of students and victimized a number of women, some who will have scars that last a lifetime,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “Given the repeated offenses and the violent nature of these crimes, our office asked for and was granted a high bond that will keep the defendant in jail while he awaits trial.”

