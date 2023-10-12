String of sexual assault-related incidents under investigation in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Police are investigating a string of sexual assault-related incidents in a neighborhood in Tempe.

Police say the first incident occurred on Sept. 15 near the area of McClintock and University drives. A man reportedly entered a home through an open garage door and approached a woman while she was sleeping. A roommate startled the suspect before a sexual assault occurred at the home and the suspect fled before police arrived.

On Oct. 6, around 3:40 a.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress in the same area. Officers learned a man entered through an unlocked front door and sexually assaulted a victim.

Despite a search for the suspect, he was not located.

Police believe both incidents are related.

The suspect is described as a Black man, around 6 feet tall and of thin build. He was seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with a logo on the left breast, dark pants, black shoes and a dark covering over his mouth and head.

Police provided surveillance video showing the suspect:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tempe police at 480-350-8311.