Tempe nonprofit seeks heat relief kit donations as unsheltered count rises

TEMPE, AZ — As Arizona braces for another dangerously hot summer, a Tempe nonprofit is asking the public to help.

Tempe Community Action Agency (TCAA) is collecting donations of heat relief kits, including essentials like sunscreen, reusable water bottles, and cooling towels.

TCAA CEO Phillip Scharf describes the need as urgent.

According to the latest Point-in-Time (PIT) count, a one-night count of unhoused people in and outside of shelters in Maricopa County, there are 306 unsheltered individuals in Tempe, making it one of the highest totals in the East Valley.

Maricopa Association of Governments

TCAA says the summer is a time when they struggle to get donations and volunteers, and have multiple ways people of all ages can help:



Donate heat relief items

Drop off water or nonperishable food

Volunteer your time packing boxes or delivering heat relief items and food

Give directly

Even small contributions can help save lives this summer.