Tempe man arrested for viral videos showing group disrupting local businesses

TEMPE, AZ — A social media influencer in Tempe is facing charges after posting videos to more than a million followers of him disrupting several Valley businesses.

Police say between March and July, multiple businesses in Tempe, including Pep Boys, Hyland Auto Repair, Big Brand Tire & Service, Jiffy Lube, and Chipotle, reported cases where a group of men, led by 21-year-old Heston Cobb, came into their stores dressed as employees and disrupted their businesses.

The men would reportedly enter the stores' employee-only areas and refuse to leave when asked.

The videos were posted to social media and gained millions of views.

Police say they were able to link the cases after multiple of these pranks were posted to the same account.

Police served a search warrant at Cobb's home on Wednesday and arrested him.

He is facing charges for burglary, criminal impersonation, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespassing.

Police did not provide details on whether anyone else participating in the videos was identified or facing charges.

Last year, another social media user was arrested after posting videos showing him spraying bug spray on food items at Valley stores. He is currently under community supervision for adding a harmful substance to a food/drink item, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.