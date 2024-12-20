Tempe, Mesa police investigating video showing man spraying bug killer on Walmart food

TEMPE, AZ — East Valley police departments are actively investigating after a video was posted online showing a man spraying open foods with bug spray at a Walmart store.

ABC15 was made aware of the social media video Friday morning. It shows a man holding a can of Hot Shot bug spray that he appears to spray on a variety of foods at a grocery store, including fresh produce and prepared chicken.

The video appears to have since been deleted but is making rounds on other websites.

Tempe police officials initially said they were "very much aware of this individual" and that the incident was under investigation. Their investigative materials have since been turned over to Mesa police to investigate, as the video now appears to have been filmed at a Mesa store.

It was first believed that the video was taken in a Tempe store.

It's not clear exactly what store the individual went to or whether this has happened more than once.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.