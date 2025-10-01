Tempe forms new animal welfare subcommittee to address community concerns

TEMPE, AZ — A new effort is underway in Tempe to strengthen protections for animals and provide residents with clearer guidance on animal welfare.

The Tempe City Council has formed an Animal Welfare and Cruelty Subcommittee, aiming to address concerns ranging from feral cats and coyotes to caring for pets in Arizona's extreme heat.

Councilmember Berdetta Hodge, who leads the subcommittee, says animal welfare is one of the top issues constituents bring to her office.

"They can't speak. So we have to be their voices for them," Hodge said.

The subcommittee will focus on developing policies for extreme heat conditions, similar to existing human heat ordinances. She also wants the city to play a stronger role in supporting spay and neuter programs, addressing concerns over feral cat and coyote populations, and collaborating with local animal welfare organizations.

"On days that are over 115 degrees, what can and cannot be done... like, how we have heat ordinances for us as humans, I think they need that as animals also," Hodge said.

She emphasized the importance of making resources accessible.

“I want something, a one-stop shop for our constituents to have in our city that they can find help with,” she said. “We want to make sure that our constituents… have the most robust information and also the most detailed information, so they know exactly what they need to do and how to do it.”

The subcommittee is in its early stages and is seeking feedback from the public. Tempe residents are encouraged to share their thoughts and suggestions with Councilmember Hodge by email at Berdetta_Hodge@tempe.gov.

Learn more about Tempe's subcommittees, including the Animal Welfare and Cruelty in Tempe Council Subcommittee, here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.