NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Officials investigating shooting involving Tempe police officers

Shooting happened near Priest Drive and Baseline Road
TEMPE, AZ — A shooting involving Tempe police officers is under investigation Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened near Priest Drive and Baseline Road.

Police say that no officers were injured and no suspects are outstanding.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

