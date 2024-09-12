Officials investigating shooting involving Tempe police officers

TEMPE, AZ — A shooting involving Tempe police officers is under investigation Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened near Priest Drive and Baseline Road.

Tempe police is currently working an active officer involved shooting in the area of Baseline Rd and Beck Ave. No officers were injured and no suspects outstanding.

Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) September 12, 2024

Police say that no officers were injured and no suspects are outstanding.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

