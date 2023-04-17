New fiscal impact analysis on proposed Tempe Entertainment District released

TEMPE, AZ — Grand Canyon Institute, a nonprofit think tank, released a new fiscal impact analysis on the proposed Tempe Entertainment District.

The report lists five key findings, focusing on what the district could bring to the city, as well as its impact on surrounding businesses in Tempe and the other arenas in the Valley:



The arena will "squeeze" the concert and show market in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area.

For every $2.70 diverted from the city to the community facilities district (CFD), Tempe only receives $1 in new revenue.

The study that Tempe paid for show net gains that are "highly speculative, fairly arbitrary numbers to evaluate the entire project."

The Coyotes' position at the TED will have a negligible impact on the Valley's economy, as the team has played in the Phoenix area for more than 30 years.

Tax revenue to the city is not likely to exceed alternative uses of the site that does not require a community facilities district.

The referenced community facilities district is a way for the TED to be "repaid through portions of sales tax, lodging (bed) tax and property tax revenues generated by the project and only by the project, and a surcharge on all sales within the project," according to the city of Tempe. The new report further explains the CFD, saying that the $208 million bond will be paid for over 30 years.

The full analysis can be read below:

Can't see the document? Click here.

The future of the Tempe Entertainment District has been left in the hands of the voters. A special election will take place on May 16.

More information on the election and an overview of the project can be found on the city of Tempe's website.