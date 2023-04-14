NHL Commissioner supports Coyotes' push for new Tempe arena

As the Arizona Coyotes conclude their season Thursday night at Mullett Area, their future in Tempe and the state of Arizona, will become far clearer in May.

"Once this project is built, this team is never going anywhere. It's going to be here forever," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Thursday. "That is a great legacy for the Meruelo family, for the National Hockey League and for Tempe."

Bettman was in Tempe to support props 301, 302 and 303 which would approve the building of a new Coyotes arena as part of the Tempe Entertainment District, a $2.1 billion development off of Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive.

While a dozen or so protestors stood outside the Tempe Chamber of Commerce, former Tempe mayor Hugh Hallman questioned the agenda behind the city of Phoenix suing the city of Tempe over the proposal, which would clear up a toxic landfill that would cost Tempe $94 million to fix themselves.

RELATED: Coyotes file $2.8B claim against Phoenix over proposed Tempe arena complex

"The Coyotes pay half the cost of what the city would otherwise have to spend," said Hallman. "That's not a gift to a billionaire, that's a huge benefit from the Meruelo family."

"It accomplishes so many great things," Bettman said. "It makes the arena not just an arena, but a destination. As I said, there are some infrastructure issues, such as cleaning up the toxic waste dump that this project will do privately funded."

Bettman wasn't willing to address what the NHL's next step would be, or if there is another way for the Coyotes to remain in Arizona if the May 16 vote by Tempe citizens does not pass.

"We're hopeful, we're optimistic that when you look at the merits of what this vote is all about, that it will pass."

Despite critics, the commissioner has remained steadfast in keeping the Coyotes in Arizona for more than two decades.

"This is a great place to be for any sports league. We think it makes the league stronger by having a team here, and we know there [are] a lot of great fans here. To have a project that's going to create jobs and create economic growth, fix some problems that the city would otherwise have to fix itself, this is a win-win," said Bettman.

"My optimism isn't shaped by the journey over 25 years, it's shaped by the fact that I can see a great future for this team right here in Tempe."

Ballots for the special election will be mailed starting April 19. Election day is May 16.

