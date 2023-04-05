Watch Now
Coyotes file $2.3B countersuit against Phoenix over proposed Tempe arena complex

The team accuses the city of "breaking its word" and undermining a plan to build the complex
The city of Phoenix filed a lawsuit Tuesday, asking Maricopa County Superior Court to keep the city of Tempe from allowing the construction of 2,000 apartment units by the owners of the Arizona Coyotes. For more than a year, officials from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which is owned by the city of Phoenix, have gone back and forth with the city of Tempe and the Arizona Coyotes about a proposed development on 46 acres on the northeast corner of Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway, just south of the Salt River.
TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Coyotes are responding to a lawsuit from the City of Phoenix with a $2.3 billion countersuit of its own.

The team announced the counterclaim Wednesday, stating Phoenix "broke its word" and "decided to undermine" the planned development next to Tempe Town Lake.

Phoenix city officials have not yet commented on the countersuit.

The Coyotes have proposed a huge residential and entertainment complex along with its arena near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

City of Phoenix and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport officials have been vocal about their concerns since the plan was originally released.

Tempe residents will decide the fate of the proposed development during a special election on May 16.

