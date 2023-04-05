Coyotes file $2.3B countersuit against Phoenix over proposed Tempe arena complex

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Coyotes are responding to a lawsuit from the City of Phoenix with a $2.3 billion countersuit of its own.

The team announced the counterclaim Wednesday, stating Phoenix "broke its word" and "decided to undermine" the planned development next to Tempe Town Lake.

Video in the player above contains previous coverage of the proposed Coyotes arena in Tempe.

Phoenix city officials have not yet commented on the countersuit.

RELATED: Tempe City Council approves Arizona Coyotes arena development

The Coyotes have proposed a huge residential and entertainment complex along with its arena near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

City of Phoenix and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport officials have been vocal about their concerns since the plan was originally released.

Tempe residents will decide the fate of the proposed development during a special election on May 16.