New Coyotes stadium could mean new flight patterns over Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE — People in a Scottsdale neighborhood recently got a flyer in the mail from the City of Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport, warning them they could soon be in a flight path and hear low-flying planes over their homes.

"That's not ideal whatsoever. That's why I moved to this area because it's so quiet," said Jeff Greene, who moved into his Scottsdale home about a year and a half ago.

This issue is over a 46-acre site in Tempe up for development.

As part of the newly proposed entertainment district, the City of Tempe sent plans to a developer for a mixed-use project that includes both retail and residential housing.

The development area is near the northeast corner of Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive.

The problem is Sky Harbor says that area is already designated as a no residential build zone, something the two cities agreed-upon years ago to mitigate potential noise issues.

Sky Harbor says they do not oppose the building of the new Coyotes arena, but if Tempe moves forward with its current plans it would violate the intergovernmental agreement and they may be forced to alter flight paths into existing Scottsdale neighborhoods, like Greene's, located some eight miles from the airport.

"I don't think it’s fair that Tempe is going to vote on something that it’s gonna impact Scottsdale," Greene said. "But maybe we do have a voice. We can call the folks down there in Tempe and let them know we're not for this."

Some Scottsdale residents, however, support the Tempe development. Deirdre Pain got the flyer from Sky Harbor, but wonders about their motives.

"I think it's a scare tactic," Pain said. "I want to see the hockey stadium here in our area. Having it out in West Phoenix did nothing for me, so I think it's win."

Pain says she's not concerned about a new flight path and more planes overhead.

The city of Tempe releasing this statement saying no plans have been finalized.. and they address the City's flyer saying:

"The City of Tempe is currently negotiating with Bluebird Development LLC, the affiliate for the Meruelo Group and the Arizona Coyotes, regarding the proposed Tempe Entertainment District. The 46-acre site at the northeast corner of Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway is currently occupied by the City of Tempe municipal operations yard and offices.

Part of the proposal originally received includes market rate multi-family housing, retail, a hockey arena and more. That proposal can be seen at tempe.gov/PriestRFP.

The City of Tempe received a series of planning and zoning applications and associated fees from Bluebird Development LLC, the affiliate for the Meruelo Group and the Arizona Coyotes, on Monday, Sept. 26. A General Plan Map Amendment, a Rezoning request and a Planned Area Development Overlay were included in the application. These are all documents necessary to meet submittal requirements for the proposed Tempe Entertainment District if the project were to move forward.

While the City of Phoenix has expressed its concerns about this project through a large public campaign, no development agreement has been reached at this time. The City of Phoenix is sending mailers to addresses in Tempe and beyond advocating their point. This mailer is not an official notification of flight path changes.

The developer has submitted a required Public Involvement Plan that meets the city’s standards for private development outreach. There will be a neighborhood meeting held at the Canopy by Hilton, 108 E. University Dr., at 11 a.m. on Oct. 15. Additional public meetings will take place at Development Review Commission and Tempe City Council meetings. Information about this proposed project is at tempe.gov/PriestRFP."

Sky Harbor sent out this statement:

"The current flight path to the east not only protects Tempe residents from noise, it protects neighborhoods north and south of the Airport. The current agreement between Phoenix and Tempe requires planes to follow the Salt River bed all the way to the 101 before they turn. If not for that required flight path, planes could fly more efficient routes and turn to the north or the south sooner, resulting in increased noise over neighborhoods.

Under the same agreement Tempe promised not to introduce incompatible residential development under the flight path. Both Phoenix and Tempe are obligated to defend the agreement, and Sky Harbor can defend against potential flight path changes because of it. If Tempe willingly violates the intergovernmental agreement (IGA) and places thousands of new residential units right underneath that designated flight path in the high noise area (only a 1.2 square mile area in Tempe), then Sky Harbor will no longer be able to defend and protect the current flight path.

Sky Harbor sent the notifications out to potentially impacted residents so they understood the risks associated with Tempe’s upcoming decision and have an opportunity to participate in the process."

No vote expected on the issue until November