Here’s what the Coyotes arena & Tempe entertainment district could look like

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Coyotes released new renderings of their proposed entertainment district along Tempe Town Lake Thursday.

Lumen Strategies Arizona

According to Lumen Strategies Arizona, the following renderings of Tempe Entertainment District replace the ones released in 2021 and were presented during the City Council meeting on June 2.

The Arizona Coyotes plan to make the Tempe arena and entertainment district into a “landmark.” According to Tempe City Council minutes, the projected entertainment district is “projected to include 3.4 million square feet of new development valued at approximately $1.95 billion.”

QUICK REFRESH

The City of Glendale decided not to renew its operations agreement with the NHL team beyond the 2021-2022 season after years of disputes between the two sides.

The Coyotes will play at Arizona State’s new hockey arena starting next season as the franchise waits for word on a proposed new arena across the Valley of the Sun in Tempe. Click here to read more on this new potential partnership.

Tempe City Council is expected to vote Friday on whether or not to move forward with this particular proposal. A yes vote does not mean the stadium will officially be coming to Tempe, only that talks will be allowed to continue. A no vote, similarly, does not mean the potential deal is completely scrapped.