Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Actions

Man with gunshot wound causes crash in Tempe near Priest Drive and Warner Road

Police are investigating what led to the shooting, no suspects have been identified
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Tempe car crashes
Posted
and last updated

TEMPE, AZ — Police are investigating a scene in Tempe after a man with a gunshot wound caused a crash near Priest Drive and Warner Road.

At around noon Tuesday, Tempe police officers were called to the area for an injured person.

Watch live video from the scene in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Officials say a man was shot in the head at an unknown location and tried to drive himself to a hospital when he was involved in a crash with two other vehicles.

The man was then taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. His current condition is unknown.

The area is shut down as police investigate what led to the shooting. The suspect remains on the loose.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen