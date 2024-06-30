'It means everything': Volunteers help Tempe family with home repairs

TEMPE, AZ — A group of volunteers came together Saturday to help a Tempe widow and her kids fix up their worn-down home.

Cecilia Aguirre has been working two jobs to make ends meet for her and her four kids after her husband died nine months ago. Piling medical and treatment bills meant the house suffered.

Cecilia's oldest son, Ricardo Aguirre, reached out to his friends in the military for help. Veterans and other volunteers in the community answered the call.

"It means everything, it means the world," said Cecilia.

Watch the video in the player above to hear more about Cecilia's story and how the community came together to help.