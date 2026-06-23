Honoring America's Veterans launches business summit for fellow vets in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — A nonprofit group is advocating for Valley veterans and making sure they have more business opportunities.

On Thursday, July 23, the nonprofit Honoring America's Veterans will host a Veterans Business Summit. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the University of Phoenix in Tempe.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti sat down with Paula Pedene, a U.S. Navy veteran and executive director of Honoring America's Veterans, who says the group wants to make sure vets know everything they need to when it comes to operating a small business.

Pedene says it's all about ensuring fellow veterans can form connections.

"They can see what it's like and listen to the stories," explains Pedene. "Because you'll have an opportunity to network with other veteran-owned businesses or employee groups, and you'll learn and see, and you might get some advice that maybe you hadn't gotten before, or maybe a new connection. In the business of business, it's all about the connectivity."

To learn more about the business summit, to register, or to apply for a $2,500 microgrant for your business, click here.