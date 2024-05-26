Family, friends of man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake two years ago hold vigil

TEMPE, AZ — Those who knew Sean Bickings gathered at Tempe Town Lake Saturday evening, remembering the man who drowned there two years ago Tuesday.

Body camera footage from 2022 shows Sean Bickings jumping into Tempe Town Lake, swimming away, then eventually going under all in front of Tempe police officers.

“It’s going to be two years Tuesday and to me, it seems like yesterday, everyday,” Bickings' mother Turee Toro said.

Officers did not jump in to grab Bickings. A review by Scottsdale police validated that decision, citing safety concerns of getting into the water.

Since his death, Bickings' family has long advocated for more floatation devices at the lake and training for officers.

“During this whole thing he could still be alive today if the city of Tempe would’ve thrown a life preserver out to save his life,” Attorney Benjamin Taylor said.

Tempe made changes since the drowning to try and save lives, including installing dozens of emergency life rings along the lakefront.

The police department also outfitted officers with throw bags that have floatation devices.

Saturday evening, family and friends spoke about Bickings' character.

“He was a lovely young man, not saying he didn’t have his issues just like we all do but he did care about other people,” Toro said.

Bickings was unhoused at the time of the drowning.

During this second anniversary gathering, his loved ones also want to show the human side of those often overlooked and the continued need for community support surrounding homelessness.

“Just because people are homeless doesn’t mean that they don’t matter and that they don’t have an impact,” Perry said.

Bickings' family sued police for wrongful death. The family’s attorney said the litigation is ongoing.