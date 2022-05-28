Body recovered from Tempe Town Lake after person reportedly fled from police

TEMPE, AZ — Police say a body has been recovered from Tempe Town Lake following a search for a person who ran from police Saturday morning.

After 6 a.m., Tempe police said they were actively searching the water after a person reportedly ran to avoid arrest due to warrants. Officials say the person jumped into the lake while fleeing officers and did not resurface.

Hours later, police confirmed a body was recovered from the water near the Tempe Center for the Arts.

No further information has been released.