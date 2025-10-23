Disaster Assistance Center to open Saturday in Tempe following devastating storms

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe residents are getting more help after the devastating microburst that destroyed homes and businesses earlier this month.

A Disaster Assistance Center is opening at the Community Christian Church, which is part of the Tempe Resilience Hub Network.

The church is located at 1701 S. College Avenue, Tempe, Arizona. Dates and hours are: October 23–25, from 12 – 7 p.m.

Residents and business owners impacted by the October 13 storms can go to this location to access in-person recovery resources and support.

The center will bring together multiple agencies and organizations offering recovery support, including information about clean-up and debris removal, emotional care, crisis counseling, food and emergency resources and information for those impacted by the storm.

Participating organizations include American Red Cross, Tempe Care 7, Arizona Department of Housing, The Salvation Army, Arizona Registrar of Contractors and Team Rubicon.

All services are free, according to the City of Tempe.

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods signed an emergency declaration following the storms to secure funding aid.

Many businesses, homes, vehicles, and other properties across Tempe were damaged, with more than 130 people forced to find somewhere else to stay.

Video from ABC15's helicopter showed the roof ripped off a business near Kyrene and Baseline roads. Our crews also spotted tipped-over semi-trucks, toppled trees, downed power lines, scattered debris, and other destruction.

