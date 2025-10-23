Woman dead, child injured after being struck by vehicle in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — A woman is dead and a child is injured after being struck by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Goodyear.

Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Goodyear Fire and Police were called to the area of Estrella Parkway and Roosevelt Street, just south of Interstate 10, for an unknown trouble call.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a woman and a child who were struck by a vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child, believed to be about 3 years old, was taken to a hospital for evaluation, but did not show any visible injuries, according to Goodyear police.

Officials say the woman was holding the child in her arms when they were struck. They were with other family members who were not injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, but do not believe impairment to be a factor at this time. It is also believed the incident was accidental.

Details about the driver have not been provided.

An investigation remains ongoing.