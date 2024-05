TEMPE, AZ — Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Scottsdale and McKellips roads early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the area around 12:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a victim in the roadway.

Despite life-saving efforts, the injured person, who has not yet been publicly identified, died at the scene.

Tempe police are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.