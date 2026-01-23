Community weighs in on Tempe drink spiking test kits ordinance

TEMPE, AZ — The city with a bustling nightlife and home of Arizona State University could soon become the first city in the state to require bars and restaurants to have drink spiking test kits available for patrons.

The proposed Tempe ordinance would impact 70 businesses that serve alcohol and stay open past midnight.

Thursday night, community members, ASU students, and business owners addressed the city council for the ordinance’s first public hearing session.

"Tempe has the opportunity to be revolutionary in making sure that students, college and dating age individuals, and anyone that comes into this city is empowered, safe, and knows in nightlife that they are safe to have fun," said Danya Sherman, founder of Knope Test Kits.

The measure excludes bowling alleys and sports arenas. In addition to requiring test kits, the ordinance includes optional measures allowing personal clear drink containers and drink covers.

More than two-thirds of people with lived experience supported the ordinance in a Tempe survey, according to city data.

"The accessibility to resources means that people would be more proactive to prevent drink spiking," an ASU student said during the hearing.

However, critics prefer a voluntary approach and oppose allowing customers to bring their own covered cups into establishments.

"No city in Arizona can change the criminal liability laws nor the civil liability that exists," said Don Isaacson of the Arizona Licensed Beverage Association.

Council member Randy Keating said he’s hopeful to bring a final version forward that both businesses and customers can get behind.

"I spent the last two weeks meeting with business owners, meeting with stakeholders to try and iron out some of those concerns in the final ordinance, and we've gotten really close to universal agreements," Keating said.

To help offset first-year costs for businesses, private companies are stepping in to provide free supplies. NoNap will distribute 8,600 free Knope test kits, while Nightcap will provide 30,000 drink covers. Businesses will also be allowed to sell these items for profit.

"Businesses that are affected will get at least double the inventory that we're asking them to have," Keating said.

The ordinance also includes a financial incentive for businesses, offering a 25% discount on liquor license renewal fees for those who take multiple measures.

A vote on the ordinance could come as early as February 5, with implementation beginning one month later if approved.

