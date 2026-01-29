Arizona State University to break ground Thursday on the John McCain Library and Museum

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University will break ground Thursday on the John S. McCain III Library and Museum, an 80,000-square-foot facility designed to honor the late senator's legacy and inspire future leaders, according to a press release from ASU.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 200 E. Curry Road in Tempe, with speakers including Gov. Katie Hobbs, Ambassador Cindy McCain, ASU President Michael M. Crow, Larry Fitzgerald Jr., and Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell.

A rendering of the McCain Library and Museum north garden made on Jan. 15, 2026.

Set to open in 2028, the state-of-the-art facility will sit on a 22-acre site overlooking Tempe Town Lake, across from ASU's Tempe campus.

The library and museum will function as both a gathering place and community resource, hosting programs that foster civic dialogue, leadership development, and democratic exchange.

It will also provide research opportunities for students, scholars, and the community to explore McCain's collection of congressional papers.

Construction on the building will be led by Clark Chasse alongside SHoP Architects.