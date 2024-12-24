Watch Now
9-year-old boy seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle near 48th St and Baseline Rd

Police say the driver of the vehicle did not stop
TEMPE, AZ — A 9-year-old boy is hospitalized after a crash in Tempe on Christmas Eve.

At around 3:30 p.m., Tempe police officers responded to the area of 48th Street and Baseline Road for a crash involving a pedestrian.

While at the scene, officers located the boy with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The vehicle did not stop and left the area before officers arrived. A suspected vehicle description has not been provided.

The area is closed to traffic as an investigation remains underway.

