'We Run Mesa' empowers Valley kids with fitness and first responders

MESA, AZ — Look at 'em go!

It was "off to the races" on Thursday afternoon at Lincoln Elementary School, part of the Mesa Public Schools District, and it was all thanks to a program called "We Run Mesa."

It's the dream of Nycole Leyba, an active runner, who wanted to find a way to use physical activity to not only build confidence in Valley kids but also to help connect them to first responders and members of law enforcement to build lasting relationships.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti took part, alongside members of the Mesa Police Department, Mesa Fire, and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The students were also given new sneakers, courtesy of the Mesa Hohokams.