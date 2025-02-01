WATCH: Mesa apartment complex plagued with mail issues

MESA, AZ — A Mesa resident reached out to ABC15 saying recurring mail issues are becoming such a problem that postal workers are recommending they move.

Daniel recently reached out to us wanting answers about why his apartment complex, Mesa Station Apartments at Gilbert Road and Main Street in Mesa, has not had functioning mailboxes for a month.

He says, because of this, they are being forced to make regular trips to the post office to collect mail.

"The sheer number of residents being forced to go there are overwhelming the post office and it takes at least 1.5 hours per visit to collect our mail," Daniel said in a message.

"This is a recurring problem with their maintenance and this is not the first issue we have had to do repeated work orders for," he continued. "It is bad enough that postal workers are recommending to the residents that are picking up their mail that we should move."

ABC15's Christine Stanwood is taking action to get this problem fixed for the residents of Mesa Station Apartments. See the latest in the video player above.

USPS sent a statement to ABC15:

"Thank you for inquiring about the mail delivery at Mesa Station Apartments. Mail at this complex has been temporarily suspended due to safety and security concerns with the mailbox units. An inspection of the wall units revealed that the condition of the mailboxes pose a safety and security risk of the mail. Therefore, the difficult decision was made to suspend mail delivery until the apartment complex replaces the box units and parcel lockers with new, secure receptacles.

The apartment management company is responsible for replacing these receptacles and has been contacted. Notices have been placed on the units informing customers where they can pick up their mail. Residents who receive mail at the complex may pick up their mail at the Mesa Mountain View Post Office, 2747 E University Dr, Mesa AZ, 85213. Our staff at the Mesa Mountain View Post Office is working hard to ensure the pickup experience is as quick as possible.

We apologize for the inconvenience this causes to our customers at the Mesa Station Apartments. Mail delivery will resume once the management company has replaced the mailboxes."