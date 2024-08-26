Watch Now
Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old man who wandered away from care facility this weekend in Mesa

Gregory suffers from a medical condition that may make him appear confused
MESA, AZ — The Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Gregory Tanchuk.

Tanchuk wandered away from a care facility near Center Street and Brown Road in Mesa on Sunday and hasn't been seen since.

DPS says Tanchuk suffers from a medical condition that may make him appear confused. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black jacket, and blue pants with white tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Mesa Police Department or 911.

