Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old man who wandered away from care facility this weekend in Mesa

MESA, AZ — The Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Gregory Tanchuk.
Tanchuk wandered away from a care facility near Center Street and Brown Road in Mesa on Sunday and hasn't been seen since.
Police Department. pic.twitter.com/u9jDikFI1r— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) August 26, 2024
DPS says Tanchuk suffers from a medical condition that may make him appear confused. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black jacket, and blue pants with white tennis shoes.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Mesa Police Department or 911.