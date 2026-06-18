Several Mesa officers treated for smoke inhalation during home fire

MESA, AZ — Several Mesa police officers were taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation on Wednesday evening.

Just after 9 p.m., Mesa fire crews responded to a home fire near Baseline Road and 78th Street. When crews arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, with the fire rapidly spreading to an RV, nearby brush, and portions of the home.

Mesa police officers also arrived at the scene to assist.

Mesa PD

When officers arrived, they ran toward the burning home and found a man outside who was trying to re-enter the home where a woman was still inside. Officers were able to go in and get her out safely.

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Officials say at that point, the man tried to go back inside but was stopped and safely removed by officers. The two occupants of the home were not injured.

Several officers were taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The status of their current condition has not been provided.

During a preliminary investigation, Mesa Police Arson Detectives and Fire Investigators determined the fire was not suspicious, however, its origin remains under investigation.

No firefighters were injured.