Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Several Mesa officers treated for smoke inhalation during home fire

Crews were dispatched to an RV fire Wednesday night near Baseline Road and 78th Street
You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Mesa officers injured in fire
Posted
and last updated

MESA, AZ — Several Mesa police officers were taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation on Wednesday evening.

Just after 9 p.m., Mesa fire crews responded to a home fire near Baseline Road and 78th Street. When crews arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, with the fire rapidly spreading to an RV, nearby brush, and portions of the home.

Mesa police officers also arrived at the scene to assist.

Mesa PD house fire

When officers arrived, they ran toward the burning home and found a man outside who was trying to re-enter the home where a woman was still inside. Officers were able to go in and get her out safely.

Mesa PD house fire

Officials say at that point, the man tried to go back inside but was stopped and safely removed by officers. The two occupants of the home were not injured.

Several officers were taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The status of their current condition has not been provided.

During a preliminary investigation, Mesa Police Arson Detectives and Fire Investigators determined the fire was not suspicious, however, its origin remains under investigation.

No firefighters were injured.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

Here's how to get ABC15 back on DirecTV