Phoenix Rescue Mission partners with Mesa to help those experiencing homelessness

MESA, AZ — The Phoenix Rescue Mission and the City of Mesa have partnered to better serve unhoused people and those in need of help during the extreme heat.

According to the Phoenix Rescue Mission, the group will work to provide better access to housing, drinking water, hygiene kits, Naloxone, transportation, personal documents, and other seasonal needs.

A Mesa-based team, including new case managers and vehicles, will assess potential clients and what services they may be eligible for.

A $530,000 grant will fund the partnership project through June 2025.

