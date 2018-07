MESA, AZ - Police say a woman admitted to using methamphetamine before being involved in a deadly head-on crash in Mesa on July 19.

The crash happened on Mesa Drive, south of McKellips Road just after 10:30 a.m.

Police say Angle was traveling southbound on Mesa Drive when she crossed the center lane and struck a vehicle head-on traveling northbound.

The crash killed 32-year-old Isabel Hernandez, the front seat passenger in the northbound vehicle.

Police say three other occupants of the vehicle suffered various broken bones and head injuries. They remain hospitalized at this time.

Angle was booked for manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault.