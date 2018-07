MESA, AZ - One person is dead following a crash in Mesa on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Mesa Drive, south of McKellips Road just after 10:30 a.m.

Mesa fire said an adult was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other patients are in critical condition. The ages of those injured have not been released. Fire officials say five people in total were involved.

The area is closed while police investigate the crash. Check traffic conditions here.