PHOENIX - A north Phoenix mom and dad were arrested after hospital workers found methamphetamines in the system of their three children.

Phoenix police report that on July 20, the Phoenix fire department was called to a home in north Phoenix.

They were called when a mother, 32-year-old Lindsay Michelle Perry noticed her son acting strangely.

All three of her boys, ages one, two and three were taken to the hospital and tested. All three were found to have methamphetamines in their system.

Perry and the children’s father, 42-year-old Antonio Cantua, allegedly admitted to police to using methamphetamines the day before.

Both have been arrested for three counts of child abuse.

If you suspect a child is being abused, the Arizona Department of Child Services has resources available to report the issue to a social worker.

You can call the Arizona Child Abuse Hotline at 1-888-SOS-CHILD (1-888-767-2445), and will be asked for information about the child, as well as the nature of your concerns. You can also get more information from DCS about reporting abuse or neglect online.