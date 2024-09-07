One year later: Family remembers CVS manager shot and killed

MESA, AZ — September 7 marks one year since a CVS manager was shot at work in Mesa. His family is still mourning his sudden passing, but are working to remember and honor Michael Jacobs.

In the last few months, the man accused of shooting the 49-year-old dad and husband took a plea deal. 39-year-old Jared Sevey is now just beginning his decades-long sentence.

"When I wake up, I'm expecting Mike to be home," said Michael's wife, Stacy. "And he’s not home."

The Jacobs family has spent the last year trying to figure out how to live each day without Michael.

"He would be my alarm clock and wake me up for school," said Michael's son, Gabriel. "He would help me get ready."

Michael's family says he spent decades working long hours with CVS, but on September 7th, 2023, that’s where he spent his last moments working as a manager at the store near Mesa Drive and Brown Road.

Stacy still remembers being told that night her husband was shot and didn't make it.

Court documents said Sevey had been arguing with Michael about shoplifting. After the store declined to press charges, Sevey reportedly went home and got a gun. Police said he came back and shot Michael.

"Who wants to go to work and be killed," said Stacy. "You want to go somewhere you feel safe."

A year later, she said her family is still going through waves of emotions.

ABC15 obtained court documents that show this summer Sevey took a plea agreement. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree burglary. In July, Sevey was sentenced to nearly four decades behind bars.

"Mike’s not coming back that’s the thing," said Stacy. "Dealing with this murder is something lifetime. I have to live with him not being here."

Through the pain, grief, and even fear, the Jacobs family still smiles looking at pictures and even letters they received from some of his regular customers.

"He has a very good smile, and I don’t want anyone to forget his face," said Stacy as she shifted through family photos.

Gabriel, Michael's son, even started a business in his dad’s honor.

"I make rosaries and crystal jewelry and bracelets," said Gabriel. "Because me and my dad would collect crystals, and stones, and rocks."

He finds comfort in creating. The two hope their words also help others going through loss know they’re not alone.