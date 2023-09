MESA — One person has died after a shooting at a CVS near Mesa Drive and Brown Road Thursday night.

Police say a witness told officers that a man came into the CVS and was acting weird.

The man then shot someone and left, according to officials. He has since been taken into custody.

The individual who was shot was taken to the hospital and has since died.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.