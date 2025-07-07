One person dead after house fire near Sossaman and Broadway roads in Mesa

MESA, AZ — One person has died after a house caught fire early Monday morning in Mesa.

Mesa fire officials say they were called to the home near Sossaman and Broadway roads for the reported fire.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy fire on the home's back side, and it had spread to the attic.

They started to search the home and found one person inside.

They were removed from the home, but fire officials say they died at the scene.

The person has not yet been identified.

Fire officials say they could not conduct a full search of the home because of the amount of fire and the roof collapsing.

No firefighters were hurt fighting the flames.

What caused the fire is not yet known, but it is under investigation.