Mother, two teen daughters stabbed by unknown man in Mesa apartment

The suspect has not been located, police say
Police are looking for a man who reportedly entered a Mesa apartment where a woman and her two daughters were sleeping early Wednesday morning. All three victims were stabbed, but are expected to survive.
MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a mother and her two teenage daughters were stabbed by an unknown man while they were asleep in their apartment.

Officers were called to an apartment complex near Dobson and Broadway roads around 4:30 a.m. for the emergency call.

Mesa stabbing scene

The family was reportedly asleep in their apartment when a 16-year-old girl was attacked. She was able to escape the home and go to a nearby home, where she called the police.

After the 16-year-old fled the home, an 18-year-old girl and a mother were also stabbed.

All three victims were taken to hospitals for treatment, and they are expected to survive.

The suspect has not yet been located. Officials are still working to determine how the person entered the home.

Police say this "appears to be an isolated incident," and officials do not believe the public is in danger.

Officials are investigating this situation and working to learn more about what happened.

