Meta boasts company's dedication to community as Mesa Data Center goes online

MESA, AZ — After breaking ground in 2021, Meta’s Mesa Data Center has officially gone online.

The data center announced Thursday that it is now serving traffic and is connected to global infrastructure and technologies.

At an event Thursday, the business stressed its dedication to playing an active role in the community.

Meta said it will provide financial support for Mesa Community College students to pursue STEM certificates. They also helped create a new multimedia center at Desert Ridge Junior High School in Gilbert, helping students learn about animation, video game design, digital art, and music production.

The company is also focused on becoming “water positive” by 2030 and matching its electricity with “100% clean and renewable energy,” Meta said.

The facility is said to support about 2,000 skilled trade workers at its peak and will “represent an investment of more than $1 billion in the state of Arizona.”