MESA, AZ — Mesa police is asking for the public's help locating a young girl that has been missing since late Thursday night.

Isabella Yu was last seen in the area of Horne and McKellips Road around 10 p.m.

The 12-year-old is about 5-foot-4, about 125 pounds, and reportedly has various behavioral health conditions.

Yu is believed to be on foot in Mesa or a neighboring East Valley city.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Mesa police at 480-644-2211.