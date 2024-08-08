One person is dead after shooting involving Mesa PD

MESA, AZ — One person is dead after a shooting involving Mesa police officers Wednesday night.

It happened near Loop 101 and Main Street just before 7:20 p.m.

The Mesa Police Department is working an Officer involved shooting in the area of 100 S Roosevelt. Please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/N66SeInIoZ — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) August 8, 2024

Police say that no officers were injured during the incident.

It is unknown what led to the shooting at this time.

Police ask the public to avoid the area.

