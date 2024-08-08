Watch Now
One person is dead after shooting involving Mesa PD

MESA, AZ — One person is dead after a shooting involving Mesa police officers Wednesday night.

It happened near Loop 101 and Main Street just before 7:20 p.m.

Police say that no officers were injured during the incident.

It is unknown what led to the shooting at this time.

Police ask the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC15 for the latest.

