Mesa High School student arrested after weapons detector finds gun

Mesa Police Department
Posted at 5:29 PM, May 15, 2024
MESA, AZ — Mesa Public Schools says a Mesa High School student was arrested Wednesday morning after the school’s new weapons detection system found a firearm as the student tried to enter campus.

The district said Mesa High School rolled out the weapons detectors for the first time on Wednesday.

“Safety is a top priority at Mesa Public Schools. Weapons have no place in our schools. The weapons detection system is another layer to MPS security measures. Our goal is weapons detection will deter anyone from bringing weapons on our campuses,” the district wrote in a statement.

In a message to families, the district stated this is the first time the weapons detections system found a firearm. MPS is in the middle of rolling out weapons detectors at all of its high schools and will have them in place by graduation by next week.

The district has been piloting the system at Skyline High School for the last month, ABC15 previously reported, and the district plans to put them out at junior highs at the start of the next school year.

District officials say Mesa police arrested the student right after the gun was found and that the student was not threatening any students or staff members with a gun when it was found.

