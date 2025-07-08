Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Man dies after shooting during altercation at Mesa Home Depot store

Police said the incident was 'isolated and there is no danger to the public'
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Mesa home depot shooting
Posted

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a man shot during an altercation outside of a Mesa home improvement store on Monday has died.

The incident took place at The Home Depot near Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway around 11:30 a.m.

Police say an altercation occurred between two adults, including one who was shot and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. That person, only identified as a man, later died from his injuries at a hospital.

The suspect, also a man, was arrested and is expected to be booked into jail on a second-degree murder charge.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say it's still unclear what led to the shooting.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen