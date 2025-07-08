Man dies after shooting during altercation at Mesa Home Depot store

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a man shot during an altercation outside of a Mesa home improvement store on Monday has died.

The incident took place at The Home Depot near Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway around 11:30 a.m.

Police say an altercation occurred between two adults, including one who was shot and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. That person, only identified as a man, later died from his injuries at a hospital.

The suspect, also a man, was arrested and is expected to be booked into jail on a second-degree murder charge.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say it's still unclear what led to the shooting.