Employee killed in 'accident' at industrial facility in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A death investigation is underway at an industrial facility in the far east Valley.

The incident occurred overnight and continued into the early morning hours on Tuesday at a facility near Meridian and Pecos roads in Mesa.

Officials say an employee fell into a piece of equipment at a business and became trapped. The employee, only identified as a man, died at the scene.

It appears to be an accident, Mesa police say.

The business appears to be CRM Rubber, a manufacturer that makes crumb rubber that’s used for rubberized asphalt, sports fields, track infill, and rubber-molded products. The rubber partially helps make impacts on sports fields softer, which aims to reduce injuries.

The investigation is on the north side of the facility.

No further information was immediately released.