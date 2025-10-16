Deadly shooting under investigation near Alma School and Guadalupe roads in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are investigating a deadly shooting near Alma School and Guadalupe roads.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. Thursday, leading to a large police presence blocking off a portion of the neighborhood.

KNXV

Police say they were called to an elderly group home where a man and a woman in their 90s were found with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his injury is believed to have been self-inflicted.

The woman, identified as the man's wife, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available, and the investigation is ongoing.

