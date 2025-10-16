Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Deadly shooting under investigation near Alma School and Guadalupe roads in Mesa

Man and woman in their 90s found with gunshot wounds, man died at the scene
MESA, AZ — Mesa police are investigating a deadly shooting near Alma School and Guadalupe roads.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. Thursday, leading to a large police presence blocking off a portion of the neighborhood.

Police say they were called to an elderly group home where a man and a woman in their 90s were found with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his injury is believed to have been self-inflicted.

The woman, identified as the man's wife, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available, and the investigation is ongoing.

