MESA, AZ — Officials are investigating after a fire in Mesa turned deadly early Thursday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the scene for reports of a house fire in a neighborhood near Power and Broadway roads around 2:30 a.m.

Neighbors were evacuated and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

Fire officials confirm one person who was found inside the burning house died at the scene.

An investigation into the person's death and what led to the fire is now underway.