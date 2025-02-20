WATCH: New Season of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition wraps up in the Valley

GILBERT, AZ — The two-part season finale of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition wraps up in the Valley with the grand opening of the Wellness Center at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center in Gilbert.

In the meantime, a couple facing dual cancer diagnoses gets to move into their 'Home Away from Home' house.

ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O'Kelley had the chance to talk with Taylor Morrison and Banner about the Home Away from Home program and the support it provides for families battling cancer.

You can watch Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on Thursday at 7 p.m. on ABC15.