GILBERT, AZ — Part one of the season finale of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" is heading back to the Valley!

ABC15's Kaley O'Kelley had the chance to visit the set and hear about how the special project featured in the episode will continue to help families in our community even after the show airs.

ABC15

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the work done in Gilbert in the video player above.

You can watch "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" starting at 7 p.m. on Thursdays on ABC15.