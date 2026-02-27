WATCH: Higley High School's Best Buddies Carnival brings nearly 1,000 East Valley students together

GILBERT, AZ — One school carnival is changing the way students see each other and themselves.

Higley High School's annual Best Buddies Carnival will bring nearly 1,000 students from across the East Valley together for a celebration of friendship and inclusion.

Hosted by Higley Unified School District in partnership with Best Buddies International, the event pairs students with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities in one-to-one friendships that extend far beyond the classroom.

Through games, laughter, and shared moments, we’ll meet buddy pairs who say these friendships are life-changing, building confidence, leadership skills, and a stronger sense of belonging for everyone involved.

