Renter accused of killing landscaper hired by landlord to trim trees in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — A man is facing charges for allegedly shooting and killing a landscaper hired to do work on a rental property.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, Gilbert police were alerted about an argument between two men. While on the way to the location, near Power and Germann roads, officers were informed that a shooting had occurred.

Officials say when officers arrived, they located a victim, identified as 51-year-old Manuel Vega Lopez, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The alleged shooter, identified as 28-year-old Wyatt Ford, was taken into custody by police.

According to a police report, just before the shooting, Ford's wife called police and reported her husband was outside confronting a man they believed was involved in a prior incident of attempting to steal from and vandalize their trailer.

The wife reported she recognized the victim's truck as being in front of their residence a few nights prior. Documents state the wife said she could not see the confrontation, but said her husband was armed with a concealed firearm.

Moments later, gunshots were heard, and while on the phone, the wife reportedly stated her husband "just shot him."

A witness later reported that the victim was lying on the ground, "shot in the throat."

According to the police report, Ford's wife explained to detectives that the two were renters of the residence and recently bought a trailer because they were moving out of state soon.

In the past few days, they found their trailer vandalized.

She also explained that a neighbor told them that a man, later identified as Lopez, was outside the residence in the evening hours a few days prior.

On the day of the shooting, the wife told detectives her family was returning home when she noticed the same vehicle outside her home that was previously described to her by neighbors.

At this point, Ford began confronting the victim, leading to the shooting.

The wife later confirmed to detectives that she received a message from the landlord in a group chat with Ford that the landlord was sending out a landscaper to trim the front yard trees. Ford reportedly replied to that text.

During a police interview with the landlord, he reported receiving a notice from the Town of Gilbert about trimming the front yard trees of the residence.

The landlord contacted Lopez about doing the work. The landlord went to the residence that evening and took a photo of the trees that needed cutting and sent it to Lopez.

Lopez then went to the same residence later that night, took a photo, and sent it back to the landlord to confirm he would be able to cut it.

After the shooting occurred, detectives located Lopez's vehicle, matching the same one described by the neighbor, next to the residence. Detectives found various landscaping tools in the bed of the truck.

Next to Lopez, detectives found a black Glock semi-automatic firearm and four spent cartridges, according to court documents.

No weapon was found on Lopez.

In the landscaping rocks nearby, a pole saw, used for trimming trees, was located.

Ford was taken into custody and booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office to face charges of second-degree murder, according to the Gilbert Police Department.