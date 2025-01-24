Nonprofit hosts yard sale in Gilbert to raise money for rescue pets

GILBERT, AZ — The Friends for Life Animal Rescue in Gilbert is hosting a three-day yard sale this weekend to raise money for animals they are rescuing off the streets.

Nonprofit President Kathy Dunham said they hope to raise $10,000 from the items donated by community members.

"We had Starburst, that was a dog that was adopted a month or so ago," said Dunham. "When she was spayed, they nicked one of her arteries and it caused some issues with her, so she was internally bleeding."

Another dog that just finished surgery on Friday is a new rescue, named Nellie.

"Nellie actually came from Yuma, a rescue in Yuma," shared her foster Judy Crosson. "She was a stray, so they brought her up here, realized she had some medical issues, and the rescue sought help for that.

The surgeries both cost the nonprofit thousands of dollars, and Dunham is hoping they can recoup that money this weekend to continue helping others.

"We can't do it alone. We rely on our donors."

If you want to support the nonprofit, the yard sale will be held between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. through Sunday at 950 W Melody Avenue.

